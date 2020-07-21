DEMOTTE — When news of the passing of DeMotte business owner Jason Frazier hit the community, many were shocked. He was only 40 years old. Frazier owned and operated the Frazier Funeral Homes in DeMotte and Monon. He was community oriented and enjoyed giving back by sponsoring local sports teams and helping out whenever he could.
He leaves behind two young sons, Jason Jr. and Nathaniel, two daughters, Alexandria (Cody) Klask and Jessica Frazier, and grandchildren Tristan and Ava Klask, his mother Debra Hyatt, siblings, as well as other family and many friends. He was an active member of his church, the Calvary Assembly of God, where his visitation and funeral service were held on Sunday, July 19. He passed on Monday, July 13, after having been hospitalized for 12 days, with only short visits from family allowed due to the pandemic.
He opened Frazier Funeral Home in 2004, and later opened another in Monon, where he was also involved in the community.
When he was only 10, his father died. He was inspired by the kindness of the funeral director to be a mortician himself. He attended mortuary school after graduating from Portage High School in 1998, graduating from the Mid-American Mortuary School in 2000. He went to work for a couple of funeral homes before opening his own.
Lori Sims, a good friend, said he buried her mom 10 years ago, and they became good friends. Over the years, the two families traveled to Disney World together, something Frazier was passionate about. He loved Disney and was proud to be a member of the Disney Vacation Club. His daughter Jessica was chosen to be an intern at the Florida site earlier in the year, but had to leave before her internship was up due to the pandemic. They were both excited for the opportunity she had and he went with her to drop her off.
His favorite character was Jiminy Cricket whose motto is “Let your conscious be your guide.”
“He was a gentle, caring, patient person,” Sims said. “A gentle giant.”
She said he called her “Dori” because she had forgotten to make a reservation for a fishing trip the families had planned. He had a nickname for everyone he loved she said.
He and his mother, who survives, operated the Dawg House for a while. The restaurant served hot dogs and he enjoyed working whenever he could. His mother and daughter managed the restaurant.
The funeral home supported the Boy Scouts, DeMotte Little League, ABATE, the Kankakee Valley schools and area churches and youth groups. On his website, he stated, “We believe in strong family values. That’s why the level of care we provide is second to none.”
He was a member of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and the Sons of American Legion.
His good friend and fellow funeral director Thomas Root handled the funeral arrangements.
Jason Frazier was a good friend to the Kankakee Valley Post-News. Marketing Consultant Sally Snow said she misses his amusing texts he would often send. She and Frazier worked together on the Touch of Dutch committee for several years. The newspaper staff sends condolences to his family and friends. We know he will be greatly missed by many.