Thomas Feddeler named to Trine University Dean’s List
ANGOLA, IN — Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, a Trine University student, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2020 term.
Feddeler is majoring in Accounting.
To earn Dean’s List honors, students at Trine’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Emma Fase named to Trine University President’s List
ANGOLA, IN — Emma Fase of DeMotte, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2020 term.
Fase is majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 4+3.
To earn President’s List honors, students at Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and a Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne, with programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.