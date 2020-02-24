Daniel Seel of Hebron named to JMU dean's list
HARRISONBURG, VA — Hebron resident, Daniel Seel, has been named to the dean's list at James Madison University for the fall 2019 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Seel is majoring in international affairs.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.