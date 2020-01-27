Rebecca Calvert named to President's List
PENSACOLA, FL — Rebecca Calvert of DeMotte was named to the President's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.
IU Kokomo releases dean's list
KOKOMO, Ind. — Seven hundred thirty-six full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester. Locally,
Breanna Marie Rose of DeMotte and Alex Steven Martakis of Wheatfield are named to the list.
Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.