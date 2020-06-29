Lewis makes the Dean's List at Rochester Community and Technical College
ROCHESTER, MN — Each semester, recognition is given to full-time students who achieve academic excellence by inclusion on the Dean's List. Carroll Lewis, a resident of DeMotte, was among approximately 320 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for spring semester ending this past May.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. The Rochester Community and Technical College Dean's List can be viewed by going to: https://www.rctc.edu/about/deans-list/.
Congratulations to all who made the Dean's List!
About Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College is Minnesota's oldest and one of the nation's oldest, original community colleges. The 518-acre College campus has award-winning faculty and staff; state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and shops; and an advanced technology infrastructure supporting more than 70 technical and transfer programs.
Rebecca Calvert named to President's List
PENSACOLA, FL — Rebecca Calvert, of DeMotte, was named to the President's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.