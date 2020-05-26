Hailey Ford graduates from Trine University
ANGOLA, IN — Hailey Ford of Wheatfield graduated from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2020 semester. Ford earned a BSBA in Accounting degree at Trine.
Trine University,(www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and a Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne, with programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, IL — To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Abigail Bennett of DeMotte
Elizabeth Eenigenburg of DeMotte
Elyse Eenigenburg of DeMotte
Megan Groen of DeMotte
Katelyn Porte of DeMotte
Eden Priest of Hebron
Lindsay Zeldenrust of Wheatfield
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.