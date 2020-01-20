Saint Mary's College names Dean's List
NOTRE DAME — The following students have been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester:
Abigail Tobias
Emily Tobias
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
About Saint Mary's College: For over 175 years, Saint Mary's College has been empowering women to make a difference in the world and is recognized as a pioneer and continued force in the education of women. A Catholic, liberal arts institution in Notre Dame, Indiana, the College offers more than 50 undergraduate academic programs and a growing number of co-educational graduate degrees.
Main campus students named to Trine President's List
ANGOLA, IN — Students from Trine University's main campus were named to the President's List for the Fall 2019 term. To earn President's List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the President's List include the following:
• Emma Fase of DeMotte, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 4+3.
• Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education.
• Kaleigh Walden of Wheatfield, majoring in Psychology-BS.
Kyle Robinson of Hebron, a student on Trine University's main campus, earned Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2019 term. Robinson is majoring in Management.
To earn Dean's List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Join the conversation, #TrineU.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and a Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne, with programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Toppen named to Trinity Christian College Fall 2019 Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Fall 2019. Breanna Toppen of DeMotte is named to the list.
The Dean's List is Trinity Christian College's highest academic honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average for the Fall 2019 semester earn this honor.
Carroll Lewis makes Dean's List at Rochester Community and Technical College
ROCHESTER, MN — Carroll Lewis, a resident of DeMotte, was among more than 300 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Fall Semester ending this past December.
Each semester, recognition is given to full-time students who achieve academic excellence by inclusion on the Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. The Rochester Community and Technical College Dean's List can be viewed by going to: https://www.rctc.edu/about/deans-list/.
Congratulations to all who made the Dean's List!
About Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College is Minnesota's oldest and one of the nation's oldest, original community colleges. The 518-acre College campus has award-winning faculty and staff; state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and shops; and an advanced technology infrastructure supporting more than 70 technical and transfer programs.