WHEATFIELD — Long-time Kankakee Valley football and basketball play-by-play announcer Mike Coffer was honored before the football game against Lowell on Sept. 20. Much to Coffer’s surprise, he was the one being announced when Athletic Director John Gray, who had orchestrated the surprise, called Coffer to join his family down on the track.
Gray announced that Coffer was the recipient of the 2019-20 District 1 Distinguished Service Award which is given by the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association in recognition of their dedication to athletics. Coffer joins fellow KV recipients Bob Tillema (2015) and Greg Oliver (2017).
Coffer has announced for the Kougars for 26 years.
“I was actually volunteered by my daughter Mandy,” said Coffer. “She was a sophomore cheerleader and her cheer coach asked if anyone knew someone who could announce for a pep session and here I am.”
In addition to announcing, Coffer has coached Little League baseball and softball and also serves as an Elder for his church.
Gray also rightfully announced that Mike would need to share the award with his wife Deb since she has been there right by his side for the entire time.
Coffer and Gray will head to Indianapolis in March to receive the actual award.