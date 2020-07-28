WHEATFIELD— Sunday afternoon, Wheatfield and Keener Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Kozak Dr., in rural Wheatfield. The home, a duplex, was occupied at the time of the fire, but was able to leave without injury. Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff said doors to rooms inside the house were closed and this saved most of the interior from smoke damage. Those rooms had minimal damage.
The fire is believed to have broken out behind a washing machine in a laundry room. The homeowner heard a loud “pop” then saw smoke coming from behind the machine. Ratliff said there was smoke and heat damage, mainly to the laundry room, but fire did reach to the attic space before firefighters arrived.
When Wheatfield Fire arrived, smoke was seen coming out of the eaves near the location of the laundry room, and Ratliff said they were able to get it under control in less than half an hour with minimal water usage. When they arrived, two firefighters were sent inside to extinguish the flames.
Had the occupant not left doors closed to other rooms, the damage from the smoke would have been much higher. Ratliff said a linen closet not far from the smoke filled room was left untouched because the door was closed.
Ratliff said he had the newer firefighters look into the rooms with closed doors to see first hand how important it is, especially in a fire.
The fire was isolated to the laundry room and a small portion of the attic above it.
One firefighter was overcome by heat while attacking the fire from inside, but was treated at the scene. The fire departments were on scene for about two hours. The call came in at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, and the heat index was over 100° at the time.
Second house fire extinguished quickly
The Wheatfield firefighters were called to another home fire on Monday evening, at around 7 p.m. The home, on 200 East, had a fire that started in a basement outlet and the family had most of the fire out by the time firefighters arrived. Ratliff said they were able to finish putting out the fire with an extinguisher.
They aired out the house and there was minimal damage there as well. The fire department was on scene for about 45 minutes. Keener remained on stand-by at their station while Wheatfield was on scene.