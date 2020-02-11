VALPARAISO — Kankankee Valley Choir students had the opportunity to display their tremendous musical talent at the ISSMA Vocal/Piano Solo & Ensemble Competition on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Valparaiso High School. Fifty KVHS Choir students, one pianist, and 16 KVMS Choir students performed at the event. All Group I Solos and Group I Ensembles that earned a "Gold" rating are eligible for State Solo & Ensemble competition on Feb. 22, in Indianapolis. The results are listed below:
KV HIGH SCHOOL
VOCAL SOLOS - GROUP I
Allysen Anderson - Gold
Emma Bean - Gold
Jillian Berndt - Gold
Madison Cole - Gold
Alia Dresher - Silver
Olivia Falardeau - Gold
Jocelyn Grafton - Silver
Makayla Hernandez - Silver
Savannah Lutzke - Gold
Faith Manning - Gold
Joseph Novosel - Gold
Cameryn O'Brien - Gold
Brandon Orquiola - Gold
Gianna Reyes - Silver
Gemma Roman - Silver
Kaitlyn Santaguida - Silver
Lyndsey Sipe - Gold
Kassidy Sirk - Gold
Lyriel Steinberg - Gold
Eliana Wakefield - Gold
Jamie Williams - Gold
Allie Wooten - Gold
Kim Wyrobek - Gold
VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP I
Damien Foresta, Ian Korbitz, Brandon Orquiola, Nathan Yost - Silver
Allysen Anderson, Emily Kootz, Gianna Reyes, Lyriel,Steinberg - Gold
Allysen Anderson, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Lyndsey Sipe, Eliana Wakefield - Silver
Emma Bean, Neva Reyes, Jocelyn Staples, Lyndsey Sipe - Gold
Emmagrace Biernat, Kalei Cave, Cameryn O'Brien, Carmen Quintero - Gold
Savannah Lutzke, Faith Manning, Marietta Wright, Pam Wright, Kelly Zheng - Silver
Kalei Cave, Madalyn Collins, Carmen Quintero, Kim Wyrobek - Gold
Kaitlyn Santaguida, Lyndsey Sipe, Eliana Wakefield - Gold
Madison Cole, Madalyn Collins, Erica Santamaria, Jenna Smith, Pam Wright, - Gold
Jillian Berndt, Joe Novosel, Danin Richardson, Kim Wyrobek - Gold
Connor Beukema, Damien Foresta, Ian Korbitz, Josh Mojica, Joe Novosel, Danin Richardson, Jon Santamaria,
Josh Williamson, Nathan Yost - Gold
VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP II
Allysen Anderson, Emily Koontz, Brandon Orquiola, Nathan Yost - Gold
VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP III
Summer Beeson, Sarah Collins, Gwyn Meisenheimer - Silver
PIANO SOLOS - GROUP I
Grace Stine - Gold
KV MIDDLE SCHOOL
VOCAL SOLOS - GROUP III
Harly Mincy - Gold
VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP III
Chloe Boer, Riley Eberly, Charles Granter, Abigail Kaluf, Harly Mincy, Ryleigh Rhodes - Gold
Maddie Ames, Gabe Bristol, Keely Culbreth, Aubrey Geeve, Jenna Jones, Jacklyn Lewis, Adena Peach, Alexis Prpa, Mattie Sadler - Gold