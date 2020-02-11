VALPARAISO — Kankankee Valley Choir students had the opportunity to display their tremendous musical talent at the ISSMA Vocal/Piano Solo & Ensemble Competition on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Valparaiso High School. Fifty KVHS Choir students, one pianist, and 16 KVMS Choir students performed at the event. All Group I Solos and Group I Ensembles that earned a "Gold" rating are eligible for State Solo & Ensemble competition on Feb. 22, in Indianapolis. The results are listed below:

KV HIGH SCHOOL

VOCAL SOLOS - GROUP I

Allysen Anderson - Gold

Emma Bean - Gold

Jillian Berndt - Gold

Madison Cole - Gold

Alia Dresher - Silver

Olivia Falardeau - Gold

Jocelyn Grafton - Silver

Makayla Hernandez - Silver

Savannah Lutzke - Gold

Faith Manning - Gold

Joseph Novosel - Gold

Cameryn O'Brien - Gold

Brandon Orquiola - Gold

Gianna Reyes - Silver

Gemma Roman - Silver

Kaitlyn Santaguida - Silver

Lyndsey Sipe - Gold

Kassidy Sirk - Gold

Lyriel Steinberg - Gold

Eliana Wakefield - Gold

Jamie Williams - Gold

Allie Wooten - Gold

Kim Wyrobek - Gold

VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP I

Damien Foresta, Ian Korbitz, Brandon Orquiola, Nathan Yost - Silver

Allysen Anderson, Emily Kootz, Gianna Reyes, Lyriel,Steinberg - Gold

Allysen Anderson, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Lyndsey Sipe, Eliana Wakefield - Silver

Emma Bean, Neva Reyes, Jocelyn Staples, Lyndsey Sipe - Gold

Emmagrace Biernat, Kalei Cave, Cameryn O'Brien, Carmen Quintero - Gold

Savannah Lutzke, Faith Manning, Marietta Wright, Pam Wright, Kelly Zheng - Silver

Kalei Cave, Madalyn Collins, Carmen Quintero, Kim Wyrobek - Gold

Kaitlyn Santaguida, Lyndsey Sipe, Eliana Wakefield - Gold

Madison Cole, Madalyn Collins, Erica Santamaria, Jenna Smith, Pam Wright, - Gold

Jillian Berndt, Joe Novosel, Danin Richardson, Kim Wyrobek - Gold

Connor Beukema, Damien Foresta, Ian Korbitz, Josh Mojica, Joe Novosel, Danin Richardson, Jon Santamaria,

Josh Williamson, Nathan Yost - Gold

VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP II

Allysen Anderson, Emily Koontz, Brandon Orquiola, Nathan Yost - Gold

VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP III

Summer Beeson, Sarah Collins, Gwyn Meisenheimer - Silver

PIANO SOLOS - GROUP I

Grace Stine - Gold

-----------------------------------------------------

KV MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOCAL SOLOS - GROUP III

Harly Mincy - Gold

VOCAL ENSEMBLES - GROUP III

Chloe Boer, Riley Eberly, Charles Granter, Abigail Kaluf, Harly Mincy, Ryleigh Rhodes - Gold

Maddie Ames, Gabe Bristol, Keely Culbreth, Aubrey Geeve, Jenna Jones, Jacklyn Lewis, Adena Peach, Alexis Prpa, Mattie Sadler - Gold

Tags