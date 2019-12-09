STATEHOUSE (Dec. 9, 2019) — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“The Senate Page Program provides a unique experience for students to learn more about local state government and participate in the legislative process,” Charbonneau said. “Meeting with pages is always a session highlight for me, and I encourage students from Senate District 5 to participate.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. (eastern). Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.