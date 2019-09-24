DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual golf outing to raise money for scholarships given to area high school seniors. Teams from local businesses and organizations took over Sandy Pines Golf Course Thursday for an afternoon of fun for a good cause.
The golf scramble offered prizes at different holes and top prize of a 2019 Chevy Equinox for a hole in one on Hole 17, but no one hit that mark this time.
To add to the scholarship money, the chamber also offered a prize to the top three in a golf ball drop. At the practice putting green, Sandy Pines Golf Pro Brad Burvan climbed a stepladder placed at the top of a hill, and tipped the bucket of numbered balls. The golf balls rolled down hill to the putting hole, with the ones closest to the hole or in the hole winning the jackpot. Golfers paid $20 per ball for the chance to win the purse of $460. The winning ball belonged to Brittanie and Brandy Chevette.
The first place team played for Emily Waddle’s Law Office. Each team had four members. The second place team came from the First Merchants Bank and the third place team from Alvarez Law.
The weather was perfect for golfing, with a cool evening in the pavilion at Sandy Pines hosting a dinner for the hungry golfers. Prizes were awarded, including door prizes donated by area businesses.
Other winners were:
• Longest Drive - Ladies, Rhonda Hale
• Longest Drive - Men, Dave Jolink
• Longest Putt - Emmett Price
• Closest to pin hole 3 - Ashton Roberts (Team Ozinga)
• Closest to pin hole 8 - First Merchants Team 2
• Closest to pin hole 13 - Rod Klingler (Team DeMotte State Bank)
• Closest to pin hole 17 - Doug Warska
• Chipping contest - Jeff Dykstra
• Putting contest - Bryan Anderson
Chamber Executive Director Diva Rish, thanked all the volunteers and golfers for their contributions to the successful outing, and invited all to come back next year.