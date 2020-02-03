DEMOTTE — Town Manager Heather Tokarz wants to remind residents that the Census is very important to the municipalities and asks that everyone fill out the census questions this year. The census comes around every 10 years, and the information is used specifically for statistics, not for anything else.
“When we look at funding, it’s usually based on population,” Tokarz said. Information can’t be used in the town’s database, she said.
“If you have people living with you, count them! The census does not release that info to the government agencies,” she said.
The census will send out post cards in March to all households. It will be available online this time. If the census isn’t completed by April, census workers will go to the homes to try and get the information completed at that time.
Tokarz said the census will count where a person is as of April 1, and it is important to note if one is a homeowner or a renter. This information is used for grants. She said when applying for grants, they get just the numbers. No specific information about any individual is accessible to the town or any other government entity.
The population numbers can also be used for redistricting for local, state and federal government offices.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 Census will be used for important decisions regarding where schools, roads and hospitals are needed for expansion or building, where to open new stores or to expand operations, what products and services are needed in a community and what new policies and public programs will be most helpful to a community.
The Census Bureau states, “Everyone counts.” The numbers are important for fair representation in government, which includes redistricting if needed.
“The distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on census data,” the bureau states. “Completing the census is mandatory: it’s a way to participate in our democracy and say, ‘I count!’”
The bureau says privacy is protected. It is against the law for the bureau to publicly release responses that in anyway could identify a person or their household. The law states responses can only be used to produce statistics.
Tokarz says the safest way to respond to the census will be to fill it out online. People may also answer the census by mail or by phone. The timeline for the 2020 census began in 2018, with the bureau recruiting for workers. Since, the bureau has been working on organization, planning and public awareness.
In mid-March, the bureau will be out promoting the public to respond. April 1 is Census Day. Where a person lives on that day, is the residence that will be counted, including students living at colleges or universities. They will not be counted in the home. From April through July, census workers will follow up with residents who haven’t filled out the form. They will be making sure that everyone knows how important it is to fill our the census form and will have workers out in public around the communities to get the word out.
The bureau will finish up with the forms in August, and in December, the U.S. President will receive the apportionment counts. On March 31, 2021, redistricting counts will be sent to the states.
“At the Census Bureau, we are committed to keeping your responses confidential. This commitment means it is safe to provide your answers and know that they will only be used to paint a statistical portrait of our nation and communities,” the bureau states.
The bureau also assures people the online responses are safe from hacking and other cyber threats.
The census will ask for information about the number of people living at each address, whether an owner or renter, a phone number to be used only if the bureau has a question regarding the form, names of everyone in the household, sex, age and date of birth, race, whether a person is Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin, whether a person lives or stays somewhere else and about relationships of those in the household. Income will also be an important issue.
The statistics help determine low-income areas that may need assistance and for planning future government services. The survey also helps in developing rural areas and even assists media in for planning and research for news stories.
Data is used for a variety of reasons, including spotting trends, establishing fair market rents and enforcing fair lending practices. Locating factory sites and distribution centers is also assisted by the statistics gathered by the Census Bureau.
“We’re hoping for a high return,” Tokarz said regarding completed forms. She also mentioned there are jobs available through the Census Bureau for workers during the census taking. To learn more about this and the census itself, visit the website: census.gov or @uscensusbureau.