DEMOTTE — It was a sea of purple on Friday night at a school where purple is not one of the school colors. The Covenant Christian Boys Basketball Coaches, the student body and even many of the fans were bedecked in various shades of purple to show their love for Kankakee Valley Middle School Assistant Principal Bill Ridley. Even the school mascot joined in.
Principal Rick DeFries had sent out an email to all regarding the recent diagnosis of inoperable Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer and requested the support of all of Covenant Christian to show their support for a veteran administrator at an area school. He noted that purple is the color of support for this disease.
Despite being a rival school, the Knights, especially the student body, showed what a class act they are. Almost all were in purple and several waved signs throughout the game that bore the slogan, “Roll Ridley,” which embraces the administrator’s love of Alabama football. Another sign held by several young ladies said, “We’re praying for you.”
Other schools in the area are also planning to show their support in the coming weeks, as are several businesses. Kankakee Valley Middle School will host a “Roll Ridley” Celebration during school on Thursday, Dec. 19. That same day, Quiznos, across from Kankakee Valley High School will donate 20% of all sales to help offset medical costs. Hoosier Daddy’s Ice Cream in DeMotte will do the same on Saturday, Dec. 21.