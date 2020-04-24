RENSSELAER — A car driven by a licensed teenager slammed through an apartment at Creekside Apartments at 2800 S. College Ave. on Thursday afternoon.
According to a Rensselaer Police Department collision investigation, a gray 2004 Dodge Stratus was traveling 58 miles per hour on US 231/College Avenue at around 4:06 p.m. when the driver executed a right turn into the private drive of Creekside Apartments.
The vehicle made the turn at a high of a rate of speed, left the drive and crashed into a row of mailboxes fastened to poles and boards.
Police said debris from the collision broke through the windshield, striking the driver in the head, according to a lone passenger.
The car continued traveling west where it collided with an apartment complex, punched through the wall and came to rest inside the apartment. The entire length of the car was buried inside.
There were occupants inside the apartment at the time of the crash, police said, but no one was injured.
The driver was transported from the scene for medical treatment by Phoenix Medics. The passenger was evaluated at the scene but refused medical treatment.
The driver’s condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon.
Also responding to the scene were the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department and deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.