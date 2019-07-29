RENSSELAER — A capacity crowd waited nearly an hour beyond the scheduled start time of 7 PM to witness four rounds of car-crashing carnage in the Jasper County Fair Demolition Derby on Friday, July 26. The collisions started with lawn mowers heading into the blocked off arena after 11-year-old Ava Merrill of Rensselaer sang the National Anthem.
Ten mowers with protective cages went on the attack with Mower 132, driven by Ronald Cox, driving super aggressive and seemingly a shoo-in for the win. That aggression, however, led to his mower joining the disabled and leaving Kole Ekstrom and Sheyla Phegley in a battle for the championship. That battle waged on and on until Phegley’s Mower 66 lost a rear wheel, ending the dogfight. Ekstrom would finish on top.
In addition to Ekstrom, S. Phegley and Cox, also competing in the mower battle were Gage Nutting, Chasity Phegley, Brian Phegley, Ashton Fegley, Dane Juhl, Adam Ponder and a driver only identified as R.C.
The action took a quick break after the mowers finished and the winner of the instant competitor in the stock demo car raffle was announced. Chris Halaburt’s ticket was drawn, placing him into the finale of the night, competing in a car donated by Jim’s Auto Body.
Also, five-year-old Landon Babbitt, brought his battery-operated Power Wheels vehicle onto the muddy track to demonstrate a new class that hopes to take hold next year with youngsters competing in the fairly slow-moving vehicles.
In Heat Two, eight Gut-N-Go cars took to the track with three of them quickly becoming disabled by the ramming and turning onto obstacles for the remaining five. That five quickly became three as they played cat-and-mouse around the derelicts. Scott Breeding, Jamie Cain and Ashley Donaldson went at it hard before Cain was forced out. The battle between Breeding and Donaldson was decided when Donaldson lost a drive wheel with Breeding taking the win.
Joining Breeding, Cain and Donaldson in the Gut-N-Go heat were Ron Martz, Zach Nelson, Ronald Cox, William Pappas and David Mitchell.
The modified Kicker class took to the box for the third heat. With only six entries, there was a lot of room to gain speed before impact and the collisions were spectacular, especially when a car was literally forced up and over the protective concrete blocks. Ben Shell, Shane Jones and Roger Hickman were the final three in the game. Shell would emerge victorious after finally vanquishing Hickman.
Competing with Shell, Hickman and Jones were Adam Williams, Brian Phegley and Bridget Funk.
The finale of the night was a crowded affair with sixteen cars crammed into the relatively small space in the Stock class. Shane Martin’s 75 was forced up and astride the blocks ending his night. Drivers Tyler Cook, Anthony Valandingham and Darin Kapella seemed to do most of the damage to the other twelve cars, outlasting them as well. Cook, driving a vehicle festooned with Boone County Sheriff decals would outlast the other two, leading a few in the crowd to engage in some heated debates as to whether the vehicle was truly a “stock” car. Officials declared that it was and Cook was named the winner.
Competing with Cook, Kapella and Valandingham were Shane Martin, Wesley Martin, Tim Nemtuda, Connor Halaburt, Hunter VanSoest, Chris Halaburt, Anastasia Prokopos, Nick Wright, Hugo Ordonezm, Billy Woodward, Robert Dendulk, Ryan Corbett and Jordan Schriner.
The top three in each class received cash payouts at the end of the night as well as bragging rights. All vehicles were inspected prior to competition and the drivers cleared, as well.