CROWN POINT — Despite a promising start, the Kankakee Valley Boys’ Basketball team fell hard as the Crown Point Bulldogs put am 88 – 45 bite on the Kougars on Friday, Jan. 3. The Kougars led 9 – 5 early on in the first quarter before allowing nine straight unanswered points by the Bulldogs. The Kats would rally after that and were only down by three as the first frame ended, 19 – 16.
After that, however, it got ugly fast as Crown Point began to apply pressure, forcing the Kougars to take low-percentage shots while also scoring, seemingly, at will. The Bulldogs racked up twelve unanswered points to start the second quarter and forced turnover after turnover by KV. The Kougars would again find the bucket but the hole that they dug kept growing larger. The teams entered the locker room with Crown Point up 44 – 23, as the Kougars were held to just seven points.
It was more of the same after the break and throughout the second half. Even after both teams had put in their Junior Varsity players, Crown Point continued to pull away, nearly doubling the Kougars’ output.
Crown Point had three players in double digits, led by junior Ty Smith’s 18. David Brown and Orion White, also juniors, had 14 and 12, respectively. All in all, 11 Bulldogs contributed to the one-sided scoring.
Kankakee Valley’s scoring was led by senior Gavin Herrema who hit for 16 points. No other Kougar hit double-digits although Tyler Martin was close with nine. Nick Mikash was held t just six and Matt Caldwelll scored seven in the effort. Most glaring, was the absence of any points at all by the normally prolific Elijah Carden, despite appearing in all four quarters.
at Crown Point
Kankakee Valley: 16 – 07 – 14 – 08 = 45
Crown Point: 19 – 25 – 21 – 23 = 88
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 2-1-0-0-7; Riley Jordan 0-1-0-0-3; Elijah Carden 0-0-0-0-0; Will Dyniewski 0-0-0-0-0; Cole Cavinder 2-0-2-1-3; Nick Mikash 2-0-2-1-6; Gavin Herrema 2-4-0-0-16; Tyler Martin 3-1-0-0-9; Jeb Boissy 0-0-0-0-0; Luke Andree 0-0-2-1-1.
Bulldogs: Ty Smith 4-2-4-4-18; Drew Adzia 1-0-0-0-2; Miles Lubbers 3-1-0-0-9; David Brown 7-0-2-0-14; Ben Uran 4-0-3-1-9; A.J. Lux 0-1-0-0-3; Dylan Matusak 1-0-2-2-4; Orion White 6-0-0-0-12; Luke Hanlon 0-0-0-0-0; Darrius Roach 0-0-0-0-0; Matt Zdanowicz 0-1-0-0-3; Felix Meeks 1-0-0-0-2; Jake Oostman 4-0-0-0-8; Keaton Buuck 0-0-0-0-0.