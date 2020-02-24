WHEATFIELD — Steve Ganzeveld teaches the Building Trades classes at Kankakee Valley High School. These courses are also dual credit through Ivy Tech. Each year, the students actually build a house, but first they have to take some prerequisite courses. Students have to take Intro to Construction class with the goal to have that taken in the freshman or sophomore year. Teacher Cody Scott does that course.
They follow Ivy Tech’s core curriculum called NCCER, which requires one semester of book learning and two semesters of hands-on training.
Ganzeveld teaches the Carpenter I and II course in the NCCER curriculum. The book work is done in the classroom for one year, although the students don’t get credit for the Carpenter II book work until the second year, where they go out and build the house. He explained there is some hands-on learning the first year, and there are 21 modules that are covered. The students have to score 70% or higher on the written test and pass a performance review, which he gives them for the skills portion. The students earn five dual credits for college.
The school has an articulation agreement with the Carpenters Union in Merrillville that if they take all three building trade courses, have 95% attendance or better, and pass the written and performance test, they are guaranteed a union card after graduation. Other unions don’t use the NCCER course for their criteria and don’t recognize it, but the school has to use this course to qualify for dual credits.
Ganzeveld said it’s a good option if the student wants to go into carpentry and not go to college after graduation.
For the house, developer Dave Risner donates the land, and the school gets a loan for the materials from the KV Building Corporation. When the home is done, Risner buys it back and sells the property, and also covers the one-year home warranty. This is the fifth house the KV students have built.
The students, who are juniors and seniors, work a certain number of hours each day onsite, then return to school for the remainder of the day for their other classes. First year students work onsite for two class periods, about an hour and 45 minutes.
The second year students work for three periods, about two and a half hours, and if the home is finished before the end of the school year, they will find a project to do, like build a shed for someone.
One year, they put a new roof on the Fairchild House garage after finishing their house.
The students do nearly all the work except the electrical, HVAC or plumbing, which require a different set of skills. They also don’t do the blocks for the crawl space for safety reasons, but the rest is on them from floor to ceiling.
“They learn a lot building these houses,” Ganzeveld said. “They’re not going to be masters, but they’ll have a general idea of every phase of the house and experience for whatever they do in the future.”
He said he does get former students stopping by the worksite to tell him about the job they’re doing or a remodel they’ve done for a family member or friend.