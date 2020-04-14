DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — When Keener Twp. Fire posted on their Facebook page that they would bring a parade of firetrucks to say, “Happy birthday,” to a child for his/her birthday, the response was great. Keener Fire Chief Tim Fentress said the number of requests they received was a surprise. “We’ll go to each one as long as we aren’t on an emergency call and we have the personnel,” he said.
Starting Friday afternoon, the Keener firefighters drove the trucks by 17 homes to the delight of the children who were celebrating birthdays without guests. The fire department is scheduled for more birthdays into May, and they are more than happy to do this as long as they are able.
Wheatfield Fire has also been getting birthday drive-by requests and the firefighters are out bringing smiles to their neighborhoods as well.
On Friday, the first parade, which also included friends and family of Masen, who was celebrating his ninth birthday, came out to enjoy the sight and sounds of the many trucks as they drove by his house on 9th Ave. in DeMotte, lights flashing and sirens blasting.
On Easter Sunday, the volunteers of Keener Fire drove by seven homes to make children’s birthdays happier. Keener Fire covers the DeMotte and Fair Oaks area and can be reached via the Facebook page or by email to the chief at tfentress@keenertwp.com.
Wheatfield Fire can be reached through its Facebook page as well. “We are getting a lot of requests! We are happy to do them, as long as we can,” said David Myers, teacher and Wheatfield firefighter.
For the weekend, Keener firefighters will be out and about, sometimes followed by the EMS ambulances, for five birthdays so far. Some of the families, if living on small or deadend roads, are going to a church or parking lot where they can watch the parade go by. Families and friends are joining in, often decorating their vehicles with balloons and signs. Although the Touch of Dutch Parade has been cancelled, these children can enjoy a small parade of their own.