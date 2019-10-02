RENSSELAER — Rev. Larry Hemmelgarn, chairman of the St. Joseph's College Board of Trustees, announced Wednesday morning that Bill Hogan, the college's vice president of advancement, had resigned his position.
Hemmelgarn did not immediately give a reason for exactly why Hogan chose to resign.
"Bill was instrumental in raising several hundreds of thousand dollars as a part of the Phoenix Project in his first year at SJC and over $2.3M, including intentions and pledges to give, during The 128 Core Partners Campaign over the last nine months providing Saint Joseph's College the promise of resources needed to carry on the work of SJC," Hemmelgarn stated. "The SJC Board of Trustees thanks Bill for his tireless efforts on behalf of all Pumas and wish him well in his future endeavors."
Hemmelgarn went on to state that Hogan "has graciously agreed to work with the college to insure a smooth transition of the advancement function."
"(The alumni) shall be kept informed as the College transitions to the next level of advancement leadership," he said.
Hogan did not immediately respond to requests for a comment on the situation.