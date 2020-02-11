JASPER COUNTY — Bicycle routes were discussed at Monday’s Jasper County Commissioners’ meeting.
Members of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) were on hand to provide the commissioners information on the Jasper Jaunt, a series of one-day bicycle rides that will utilize county roads this summer.
JCEDO tourism coordinator Tori Robertson said her department plans to conduct two rides: a 33-mile trip and a 66-mile jaunt that will be held on Aug. 1.
“It will take riders to visit small, locally-owned farms,” Robertson said.
Riders will visit farms in DeMotte, Rensselaer and Remington, including a stop at Carpenter Creek Cellars. It will start in Rensselaer, travel up County Road 1000 West and then back down again for stops in Rensselaer and Remington.
JCEDO Executive Director Stephen W. Eastridge said the rides were brought to the commissioners’ attention because they involve a handful of county roads.
“It crosses state highways and county roads,” Eastridge said. “We wanted to make sure it doesn’t get in the way with your chip and seal schedule this summer.”
Commissioner Dick Maxwell said chip and sealing county roads usually starts in July and takes around two weeks to complete. He added he didn’t think the roads in question would need work, but will know more this spring.
Eastridge wanted to make sure the road work would harden before cyclists hit those roads on the proposed date.
“Our concern is if there will be any danger for the cyclists,” he said. “To see if we need to amend the route to ensure the safety of the cyclists.”
Prior to their discussion with JCEDO on county road usage, the commissioners were approached by Doug Poad, a member of the Tippecanoe County Plan Commission, who advised the board of the US Bicycle Route 37 that plans to pass through Jasper County.
The proposed route — which will become the fourth Adventure Cycling Association scenic bicycle trek in the state — will begin in the upper peninsula of Michigan, continue along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, travel through Chicago and continue into Northwest Indiana. It will pass through county roads onto U.S. 231 in Jasper County before continuing south to Indianapolis and even further south to Evansville.
There is no cost to be a part of the route, “just the cost you already pay to maintain the roads through your system,” Poad said.
The county could purchase signage to direct cyclists through its roads, Poad said, but the decision to do so is optional.
Poad has visited several county and local government bodies asking that they adopt a resolution in support of the route. He said the proposed route affects 19 government bodies and five have currently signed off on it.
The commissioners appeared warm to the idea, but asked Poad to give them time to take a closer look at the roads intersecting the route.
There are currently 14,070 miles of U.S. bicycle routes in 27 states. Indiana currently has three routes (US 35, US 36 and US 50) totaling around 1,100 miles.