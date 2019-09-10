ROSELAWN — This past Saturday, a community of believers came together to worship God and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ at the 2019 Community Church Bandfest, which was located in the parking lot of the Roselawn True Value store in Newton County.
This year marked the 10th Anniversary that Community Church has hosted this event. What began as a grassroots initiative to bring wholesome entertainment to the community has grown into a highly anticipated event for all. In honor of this important milestone one of the original bands from the first Bandfest, Once Ascended, graced the stage as the opening act alongside a special 10th anniversary presentation, kicking off an unforgettable five hour event.
Bands that performed on Saturday included: Attaboy, an indie-pop music group that focuses on reaching today's youth; Cloverton, a band that began as a small church worship team that competed, and won, the first ever Rock The Camp competition hosted by TobyMac and Camp Electric in 2011; and the Rhett Walker Band, a Christian rock band whose single "When Mercy Found Me" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song.
Bandfest was attended by an amazing 805 people, all of whom were served free hot dogs, hamburgers, or barbecue pulled pork sandwiches along with potato chips for dinner and ice cream or fudge bars for dessert. Soda and water were also provided in custom designed koozies for patrons as keepsakes. Booths for the bands were set up along the sest side of the parking lot for patrons to browse available merchandise.
Gill Knip from Twist and Smile Balloons painted the faces of children in varying colors and styles alongside a booth for Phil's Friends; an organization dedicated to providing anonymous care packages and words of encouragement for individuals affected by cancer.
A special booth, located at the entrance of the event, provided free Bible's to anyone who needed one. Straight ahead of the stage, behind the crowd, stood a ShineFM Radio booth, handing out glow sticks, pencils, bumper stickers, and Dum Dums for any child that could throw a football through a ring.
For this special 10th anniversary event every T-shirt sold was entered into a drawing. Angie Pattengale became the lucky winner of a beautiful, blue electric guitar autographed by Rhett Walker himself.
As always, the plan for next year is to make the event bigger and better. So far, Community Church has hit the mark, dead on, every time. The Community Christian Reformed Church of Roselawn holds worship services on Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m.