RENSSELAER — U.S. Congressman Jim Baird (R-Indiana) stopped through Rensselaer to have coffee with a handful of his constituents at Fenwick Farms restaurant Friday.
Baird, who represents Indiana’s 4th District, fielded questions and provided updates on agricultural and veteran issues during his Coffee with the Congressman session. He also touched briefly on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, calling it a charade.
Baird talked about the recent China Trade Deal in which China pledges to buy billions of dollars of U.S. foodstuffs over the next two years. It will reopen one of the most important export markets for America’s farm belt, according to a recent press release.
“There is more price potential (for U.S. farmers) with the China deal,” Baird said.
The congressman also touched on dairy production and the Farm Bill, which he feels “works well with the ag community,” as it exists.
On hand were State Representative Doug Gutwein, Jasper County Republican chairman Jeff Phillips, local farmers Dave Rodibaugh and Neil Haskell, businessman Ed Courtright and local radio personality Gus Martin.
Baird’s Chief of Staff, Quincy Cunningham, also joined in the discussion.
Baird represents several counties in the 4th Congressional District, including Jasper, Newton and White counties. A former state representative in the Indiana General Assembly, Baird was elected to the 4th District seat that was vacated by Todd Rokita when he ran for the U.S. Senate.
Baird said he receives compliments from other legislators on how Indiana uses “common sense” in handling its affairs.
“I’m proud of how we do things in Indiana,” he said. “We all work together for the state.”
Prior to his stop in Rensselaer, Baird took a tour of the Leggett and Platt (the old Sealy) facility in Rensselaer. He later toured Bayer Crop Sciences in Remington after his stop at Fenwick.