DEMOTTE — The seventh annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair will take a turn this year, so to speak. Like everything else, the event has been modified in this Covid-19 virus-modified era. Instead of the hundred of parents and students gathering together and going tent to tent and table to table in Spencer park like the previous six incarnations of the fair; the event will be a drive-thru only affair with limited interaction to help stem the possible spread of the virus.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, and is tentatively scheduled to occur at the Kankakee Valley Middle School parking lot, pending school board approval. Instead of receiving supplies one at a time, pre-packed backpacks will be distributed, beginning at 9 a.m., and continuing to noon or until supplies are exhausted. Proof of residence within the KVSC boundaries will be required and backpacks of supplies will only be distributed if the student is present in the vehicle.
Members of the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association from throughout the district have volunteered to not only distribute the backpacks on that Saturday but will meet on the previous Friday to pack the satchels.
"We are doing everything we can to continue this event in a safe and healthy manner," said Janeen DeYoung, who is on the event committee.
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity. This year, also due to safety concerns, cash donations were taken and the supplies were purchased in bulk to cut down on the number of hands that items would pass through before distribution.
Churches that have made contributions so far, include Grace Fellowship, Immanuel URC, Tefft United Methodist, DeMotte Church of the Nazarene, DeMotte United Methodist, Kniman United Methodist, Faith Lutheran, Bethel Christian Reformed, St. Cecilia, KV Christian, First Christian Reformed, and First Church.
Businesses that have made contributions to date include Tysen’s Grocery, Wheatfield Grain, The Hamstra Group, DeMotte State Bank, Illiana Heating & Cooling, Leestma Medical, Krol Family Medicine, Belstra Milling, and DeBoer Family Eye Care.
Other organizations stepping up have included DeMotte Christian Schools, DeMotte American Legion, Celebrate Recovery, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson, DeMotte Rotary and The Gideon’s.
Businesses and organizations still have time to make contributions and help out this worthy cause. The committee has a Facebook page called Back to School Fair-DeMotte/Wheatfield for further information or to contact the committee.