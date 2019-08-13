DEMOTTE — Over 160 vehicles registered on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 10 to be judged as part of the largest Touch of Dutch Car Show ever. Jeff Glotzbach of Otterbein, would emerge as the overall Best in Show winner for his 1955 dark green GMC truck.
The show allowed registration on site from 9 a.m. until noon. Up to three awards were presented for each class and four overall awards were given. Dash plaques were presented to the first 100 registrants. The show was organized and judged by members of Thunder Road Productions, based out of Lansing, Ill.
“We take great pride in putting on quality events,” said owner Barbara McDonald. “It is very important to us that everyone comes out for a fun day enjoying the vintage, collector and classic cars on display for your enjoyment. There is something for everyone at our events.”
Other vehicles winning overall awards included Ernie Adams 1933 Ford 3-Window Coupe which won Best Paint for its two-tone orange design.
In the 1950’s Modified Class, Mark Lagastee’s 1956 Ford F-100, and Roger Owen’s 1956 Chevrolet Wagon won the Outstanding Awards, as did Ed and Peg Hardee’s 1952 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery, which also won the Best Overall Interior Award. Jack Casenza’s 1956 Oldsmobile Super 99 was adjudged as Best in this Class.
Bill and Ruth Herr won an Outstanding Award for their 1956 Mercury Montclair and also won Best in Class for their matching ‘56 Montclair in the Stock 1950’s Class.
In the Stock 1960’s Class, Jill Andrews’ 1966 Chevrolet SS Chevelle was Best in Class and Ed Federer’s 1967 Pontiac GTO and B. Johnson’s 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS were named Outstanding. In the Modified 60’s Class, Mark Stancy’s 1968 Chevrolet El Camino and Doug Humphrey’s 1968 Mercury Cougar were Outstanding while Ben’s (no last name given) 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS was Best in Class.
In the Stock 1970’s Class, Outstanding awards went to Dean and Cindy Tillema’s 1977 Chevrolet Camaro and James Bradford’s 1976 Ford Mustang. Best in Class went to Louis Gorden’s 1973 Plymouth Duster. Roland S’ 1974 Dodge Challenger and Dene Dunivant’s 1970 Chevrolet Malibu were Outstanding in the Modified 1970’s Class while Tom Gobbie’s 1970 Ford Mustang was Best in Class.
In the Stock 1980’s Class, David and Jilyan Veldman’s 1981 Pontiac Trans Am was Best in Class while Joe Aguilar’s 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z was Outstanding. Joe Matijevich’s 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-228 was Best in Class for the Modified 1980’s.
Richard Marohl’s 1999 Ford Rouch Mustang and Les Dewes’ 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible were judged as Outstanding in the Stock 1990’s Class. Gerald and Debra Mick’s 1995 Corvette was Best in Class. Glenn Stephens’ 1992 Mustang was Best in the Modified 1990’s Class.
In the Stock 2000’s Class, Alan Ivin’s 2008 Dodge Challenger was Best in Class and Dave Dexter’s 2004 Mustang Mach-1 and Jim Myers’ 2006 Mustang Coupe were Outstanding. Bev and Phil Conrad’s 2000 Mustang GT was Best in Class in the Modifieds while John Sweet’s 2010 Dodge Charger RT Classic and Jim Moore’s 2009 Dodge Challenger RT were granted Outstanding status.
Joey Chatel’s 2019 Mustang was Best in Class for the 2011 – Present Stock vehicles and chosen as Outstanding in that class were Jon Kurth’s 2014 Dodge Challenger 100th Anniversary model as well as Alan and Sarah Kunzman’s 2011 Ford Coyote Mustang. In the Modifieds, Bill Spitz’ 2014 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Conversion was Best in Class and Will Hubbell’s 2012 Ford Taurus SEL-GT Hot Wheels Concept car were Outstanding.
Mel and Romaine Szudarski’s 2011 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport was Best in Class for the Stock Corvettes. Doug and Cindy Popp’s 2001 Corvette and Doug and Jen VanDerWeide’s Corvette Stingray were both Outstanding.Brian and Mary Ensign’s ruby red Corvette and Jim (no last name given)’s gray Stingray were given Outstanding status in the Modified Corvettes. Frank Morgan’s 2004 red ‘Vette was Best in Class.
In the Street Rods Class, Mike (no last name given)’s 1941 Willy’s Coupe was Best in Class and Mike Machielson’s 1936 Chevy Coupe and Mike and Linda Unland’s 1930 Hupmobile Sedan were Outstanding.
Scott Heagley’s 1955 Chevrolet and Max Maglio’s 2000 Chevrolet Silverado were both Outstanding for the Stock Truck Class. Johnny B’s 1955 Ford F-100 was Best in Class. For the Modified Trucks Class, Paul Mathes 1957 Ford Rancher was Best in Class while Ron Schaafsma’s 1950 Chevrolet 5-Window and Gary and Teri Whittington’s 1954 Ford F-100 were Outstanding.
Frank Johnson won the Motorcycle Best in Class for his 2008 Boss Hogg Trike. In the Special Interest category, Larry Williams’ 1934 Chevrolet Master Sedan was Best in Class. Terry and Cheryl Hammack’s 1933 Willys’ 77-Coupe and Barry Foster’s 1977 VW Bus Camper were Outstanding.
Dan and Donna Sebbeal’s Ford Cabriolet won a special award for Best Engine.