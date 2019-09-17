WHEATFIELD — Rhonda Toppen, representing KV High School Athletic Boosters, spoke to the Kankakee Valley School Board Monday night, Sept. 9. She explained that she joined the boosters three years ago and became a member of the administrative board. Three others also joined at that time, and they became the board for the boosters.
Toppen said it used to be difficult to get parents to join because they would have to commit to working in the concession stand at a game, and many did not want to work a game while their child was playing. Now, concessions are no longer the Athletic Boosters responsibility so parents don’t have that obligation to keep them from joining the group. However, Toppen said, losing the concession revenue has made them find new ways to raise funds.
They have held raffles and there is a small fee to join. Membership “ebbs and flows” and currently there are 38 members, “but it is still early,” she said. Athletic Boosters used funds to offer two scholarships each year, and pays for the seasonal awards for each of the sports teams. They also help pay for equipment, such as practice soccer nets and recently, a tennis ball machine. “The coaches have to come and ask us for these things,” she said.
She and the boosters’ board are offering informative meetings, so it’s not just about business. Their first meeting had a guest speaker who talked about the importance of hydration. The next guest speaker will talk about proper nutrition for athletes. “We’re making our meetings informational,” she told the school board.
“We have to build a sense of community before raising money,” she explained. The boosters are planning to have get-togethers to bring the community together, and for members to get to know each other. “We’re all in it together,” she said.
Eventually, the boosters want to get to the point where each team doesn’t have to have their own fundraisers. “But we are a long way from that,” Toppen said.
She said it was hard for the boosters to find ways to raise funds, and they would like members to bring in ideas. The Athletic Boosters now offer an online registration for new members to join, and this has brought in some new members.
School Board commends transportation director
Members of the school board commended Transportation Director Rhonda Yates for her hard work in redesigning bus routes to comply with a new state code requiring all highway stops to pick up and drop off children from the door side. Superintendent Don Street said, “ Rhonda worked hard to accomplish this.”
Dr. Ed Habrowski complimented Yates for accomplishing this task before school started. Kristy Stowers, who lives on a state highway, said she is glad to see the change, because it has always been dangerous for her children to cross the road to get on and off the bus. She also thanked Yates, who was not present to hear the compliments.
In other business, the school board approved a number of club sponsors and new coaches. Donna Martin was named girls swimming coach; Jeff Howard was approved as a volunteer football coach; and Eric Kidwell as wrestling coach for the current school year.
The board approved the purchase of four hydraulic school buses and one air brake bus for a cost of nearly $504,000.