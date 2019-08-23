LAKE and NEWTON COUNTIES – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that asphalt crews will be working on State Road 2 and U.S. 41 in Lake and Newton counties starting on Monday.
SR 2 work will go from U.S. 41 to the Illinois state line, with flaggers directing one lane of traffic around where work is taking place.
U.S. 41 work will go from SR 2 to SR 10 with one lane of traffic flowing in each direction.
All work will be during daylight hours only with lane closures lifted when crews are done for the day. The project is anticipated to wrap up by the end of the week.
