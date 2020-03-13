DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — With the announcement from the World Health Organization naming the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic, the nation and the state are looking at ways to stem the spread of the virus. On Thursday, March 12, there were 12 people who tested positive for the virus, none of which were near Jasper County. Gov. Eric Holcomb sent out a notice recommending precautions for large gatherings, and for smaller gatherings as well.
However, many are following the recommendations of the CDC and health departments limiting large group gatherings and restricting visitors.
Oak Grove Retirement Village in DeMotte has placed restrictions on visitors to protect the elderly population in their care. Those over 60 are in a higher risk of severe illness from this virus, which can quickly cause pneumonia in those with respiratory illnesses and compromised immune systems.
For the time being, visitors will have to follow guidelines, which are placed at the entryways. People coming into Oak Grove will have to sign in, fill out a screening tool and do “diligent handwashing before and after visiting.” They are also asking visitors to see only their loved one in his/her room.
They are also asking people who have recently traveled abroad, in the last 14 days, especially if having been in China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan. A statement from the retirement village said, “Others will be added as identified from the CDC’s website.”
They are also asking people not to come to Oak Grove if they have signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; contact with someone with or under investigation for COVID-19 and residing in a county or adjoining county where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
“However, we will not deny someone bringing their loved one needed supplies or seeing them for a brief visit,” the statement reads.
Guidelines are also in place for vendors entering the building and people coming for outpatient reasons. Vendors are asked to check in, complete a screening form, hae their temperature recorded, wash/sanitize hands and respect social distancing, which is about 6 ft.
For outpatients entering, they are asked for all of the above and are asked to go directly to the therapy gym and to exit as soon as the therapy session in complete.
Employees who have not had a flu shot are asked to wear a protective facemask. Oak Grove’s Suzy Kull said the majority of the employees have had the flu shot, so only a handful of employees need to wear a protective mask.
They will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and comply with any restrictions requested for the safety of their residents and employees.
Churches make changes
First Church has taken steps as well. The annual Easter Egg Drop, which brings over 1,000 children along with parents and other family members to the church each year, has been cancelled. It was to be held on April 11.
The church cancelled its services for Sunday and posted the service online for people to see without having to leave their homes.
On Facebook, Pastor Troy Nannenga of the American Reformed Church wrote they will have services on the 15th, with precautions in place including cleaning all surfaces frequently touched and he asked that people in the high risk categories stay home while others refrain from shaking hands. Offering plates will be positioned at the doors instead of passing them in the aisles. “I want to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions like hand washing and cleaning surfaces in your home to help keep us all healthy and to do this in a way that cares for those who’s health is more fragile. We will continue to update you on how ARC is actively responding to the coronavirus,” he posted.
The Kankakee Valley Post News will continue to update on cancellations and postponements as they happen.