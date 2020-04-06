With much time on my hands, I decided to write
A poem calling to mind Jasper County names and sites.
For years I have dreamed of this very one scheme
To create an ABC Book relying on this theme.
So here it is, in its meager form, very Jasper County slanted,
A roll call of spots and people we take for granted.
A-Aikiki River was the first name given to the Kankakee.
B-Barkley Township, one of 13, was an early settlement in our county.
C-Cranes, the Sandhill kind, join Carpenter Creek Township’s Chautauqua at Fountain Park,
D-While depots at Remington, Rensselaer, Wheatfield, and DeMotte left their railroad marks.
E-The Earliest settler was one William Donahoo;
F-All the animals at the Jasper County Fair create quite a hullaballoo.
G-Gillam Township, government buildings – the courthouse is most excellent;
H-Hanging Grove Township, Charlie Halleck, at first a prosecutor became our Congressional Rep.
I-The Iroquois River begins in Indiana’s third largest county of fame,
J-Add Jordan Township and Sgt. Jasper, a Revolutionary War hero, as our name claim.
K-Kankakee, Keener Townships and Katharine Drexel building the 1888 Indian Normal School,
L-Though two hundred years before on the Kankakee River, Robert de LaSalle ruled.
M-Marion and Milroy Townships and a noted Civil War general, Milroy, struggling through war’s many phases,
N-Note Newton Township, and the nine structures and two districts honored on the National Register of Historic Places.
O-Remembering the oil found in Asphaltum, comes to mind,
P-And hundreds of Potawatomi dwellings that were within county lines,
Q-Of quarries and quail, fading into our history outline,
R-As does James Van Rensselaer, our city founder as defined.
S-George Spitler’s land made way for Saint Joseph’s College and then
T-Towers were built on churches, for water, above our courthouse, and as grain elevators and bins.
U-Give us Union Township, and more documentation on the Underground Railroad running north along Canada Road,
V-When Villages like Laura and Egypt are disappearing or the towns of McCoysburg, Kniman, and Parr where growth has slowed.
W-Walker, Wheatfield Townships, and Mary Washburn’s early public art stars with the new county-wide murals;
X-The town of Aix with an “x” in it, or X marks the spot on our maps of our land that is so rural.
Y-Joseph Yeoman, the first homesteader in the Rensselaer area,
Z-And the town of Zadoc or Charles Glazebrook’s Zoo housed by the Iroquois no longer causes hysteria.
From Jasper County’s A to Z
That’s it for me.