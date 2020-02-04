PENSACOLA, FL — Anthony Saldivar, of Hebron, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.
Anthony is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at PCC’s 45thCommencement ceremony, held on May 8, 2020.
(Students who graduate with honors completed a minimum of 60 credit hours with a cumulative GPA of 3.50.)
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.