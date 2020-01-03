HEBRON — In 2018, the United Way of Porter County partnered with Dunes Dog Training Club to support their Pets N Vets program. Thanks to this partnership, the staff at McAfee Animal Hospital found out about the program and wanted to help. Dr. McAfee, a long-time United Way supporter, and the McAfee Animal Hospital staff donated $2,500 to support Pets N Vets through United Way’s online mobile giving program and donation collections at the animal hospital. In the last 6 months, the program has received $3,700 in support through United Way donations.
The club helps veterans train their dogs to form lasting, healing bonds. This innovative program is available at no cost to veterans with PTSD documentation. Staff assists veterans with choosing a compatible rescue dog and training them to help their owner heal from PTSD and other wounds many soldiers battle when they return home.