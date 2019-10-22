DEMOTTE — Sunshine may have caused a driver to turn in front of another Monday afternoon during a heavy traffic time at around 4 p.m. Susan Smith, 70, of DeMotte, was traveling westbound on State Rd. 10 when she attempted to turn south onto County Rd. 700 West. She turned into the path of Jeffrey Dresher, 84, of Wheatfield, who was traveling east on SR 10 at the same time.
The impact caused Dresher’s Chevy Silverado to turn east, and hitting a NIPSCo pole at the intersection. He complained of chest pain and was transported to a hospital by the Keener Twp. EMS. Smith was evaluated at the scene and refused transport.
Smith was driving a 2005 Lexus. According to the accident report by the DeMotte Police Dept., both vehicles sustained front-end damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Cheever’s Towing. Both vehicles had airbags deployed and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.