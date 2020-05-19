JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County voters can vote absentee for the June 2 Primary Election in Rensselaer at the old prosecutor’s office at 128 N. Cullen St.
The building is located across from Sprigz.
According to the clerk’s office, absentee voting hours will be held Tuesday, May 26, through Monday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again at 1-4 p.m. The hours on June 1 are 9 a.m. to noon.
Extended hours will be held Wednesday, May 27, and Friday, May 29, from 5-8 p.m. each day. Also, absentee voting will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1-4 p.m.
Absentee voting will be held at the old prosecutor’s office since the Jasper County Courthouse is closed to the public at this time.
County voters are encouraged to vote absentee ahead of June 2 and may do so by calling 866-4929 and request a ballot.
An application will be provided in the mail. You then fill it out and mail it back. The Vote By Mail application deadline is May 21.
County clerk Kara Fishburn said in a recent press release that Indiana clerks will comply with all CDC recommendations and guidelines to minimize public health risks while providing in-person voting or for those working as election workers.
Election night workers will be needed since many of the normal election workers are elderly and have decided to sit out the primary due to the coronavirus.
For those interested in working the primary election, call the clerk’s office. Stipends of $100, $110 and $135 will be available to workers depending on the position filled.
Due to the unique situation this year, election day will not be a county holiday. The commissioners announced that county employees who work the election will get their normal work day pay plus the stipend.
The Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson recently provided an update on upcoming voting procedures for Hoosiers. The most pressing questions include:
When are the Indiana primaries?
The Indiana primary elections will take place on June 2, 2020.
How can I vote in the primaries?
Indiana residents will be able to vote in several ways: in person early-voting from May 26-June 1, in-person voting on June 2, or through an absentee ballot.
How do I get an absentee ballot?
You can request an absentee ballot from your local county election office or download a printable application to receive an absentee ballot from IN.gov website.
May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.
Will it be safe to vote in person?
Lawson said Indiana is procuring personal protective equipment for all 92 counties using vendors outside of critical health care supply lines. Indiana is applying for $7.9 million from Federal Election COVID-19 funds to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for voting centers.
Where can I find my polling location?
Indiana residents can find a polling location at https://indianavoters.in.gov/.