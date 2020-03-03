JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn reminds Jasper County voters that absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 7, in the Circuit Court clerk’s office at the Courthouse and at the DeMotte Town Hall.
Absentee hours are Monday through Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Courthouse and at night on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the hours of 5-8 p.m.
Voting can also be done on Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 2 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
At the DeMotte Town Hall, the hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at night from 5-8 p.m. on those days. Voting can also be done on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 18 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
College students who will be out of the county on Election Day may want to take advantage of these Saturday hours.
A voter may also vote by mail or a confined voter may vote before the traveling board by procuring a Traveling Board absentee ballot application from the clerk’s office. You may request an absentee ballot application by calling (219) 866-4929. Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now in the clerk’s office.
The deadline for someone to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration is Monday, April 6.