Abbie Parmele is Wheatfield Library’s featured artist. Intriguing, exciting, and fun are just a few words to describe the small in size but large in expression collages. For the viewer’s eye, they are meant to be enlightening and to spark an interest as to what makes up the intricate but sleek design. Simple Elegance is a collection of contemporary collages that reflects the beauty of smaller but unique pieces of metal, paper, beads, fused glass or other objects that relate to the design. Those interested in viewing her intricate artworks are invited to stop in at the Wheatfield Library, located at 350 S. Bierma St. until the end of October.
Abbie Parmele’s ‘Simple Elegance’ Collage Collection is on display at Wheatfield Library
Cheri Shelhart
