DEM0TTE — The Town of DeMotte saw changes as some businesses closed and new ones arrived. In 2019, the town had 13 new businesses open their doors, some where once other businesses stood, including the former Shopko building, which after some remodeling, became the Tractor Supply Company. Long time clothing store, Threads, closed its doors and after a couple of months, reopened as Kali Apparel with a new interior design and new owners.
Townspeople eagerly awaited the opening of Dollar General, which opened in the DeMotte Plaza on the south end of the business complex. Valley Pharmacy filled the vacant spot inside Tysen’s Family Food Center, where once was Fagen Pharmacy.
Also new to town is Hoosier Daddy Homemade Ice Cream on 8th Ave., in what was once Bub’s BBQ. Golden Girls Bistro opened in Oak Grove Village, a sandwich shop open to the public and the residents of the Christian senior village.
Witvoet’s Eatery opened across the street from the DeMotte Elementary School, a full service restaurant. Amy’s House opened offering delightful baked goods on Halleck St. and housed in the same building, the Elle & Main Boutique.
New to the downtown, Prentice Ink Tattoo opened. Royal Ramsey’s Barbershop opened next to the Kougar Pride Preschool.
Before Shopko had closed its doors, the Tractor Supply Co. was planning to move into the building. It opened in September. It is located at 334 N. Halleck St. between CVS and McDonald’s.
Pharmacist Mike Swart opened the Valley Pharmacy in June. After working as a pharmacist for CVS for 22 years, he decided to go out on his own. “I felt strongly that the town has been missing a family-oriented pharmacy since Fagen’s closed down,” he said when opening. “When the opportunity to fill that niche arose, I called a friend and talked to my family and found myself starting a new business.”
Kali Apparel was opened by two young entrepreneurs, one a longtime employee of Threads. Kaelyn Fisher and Alisa Sutton remodeled the store, adding their own touch of décor to continue selling quality clothing and more to the residents of the DeMotte area. Fisher worked at Threads from the age of 16, while Sutton brought a background in retail to the partnership. The store opened in October.
Dollar General opened at 305 N. Halleck St. on May 11.
Tractor Supply Co. held its grand opening on Oct. 3.
Golden Girls Bistro, at 221 W. Division St., opened in September owned by Pat Dinga and Tabatha Stevens. They were previously partnered with the Somethin’s Brewing Café, which is now Witvoet’s Eatery. The bistro is open for breakfast and lunch.
WHEATFIELD — The Town of Wheatfield welcomed Casey’s General Store on St. Rd. 10, and will soon have its own Dollar General, currently under construction. The KV Café opened along SR 10 as well, with breakfast and lunch offerings.
Schnick’s Good Eats reopened under new management.
The KV Café is located at 4281 W. SR 10 between DeYoung’s Dirt Works on the west and First Trust Credit Union to the east. They offer fresh bagels and croissants, coffee and smoothies and other foods.