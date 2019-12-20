In keeping with the Christmas spirit, in lieu of a student gift exchange, DeMotte Elementary third graders decided to give donations to the local animal shelter. Jasper County Animal Shelter came by on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to pick up the much needed supplies and monetary donations.
Jasper County Animal Shelter Director Mark Sinclair spoke to the students about the responsibilities of being a pet owner, what to do if a dog attacks, and about the animal shelter. He and his assistants brought two 7-week old puppies and a 15-year old tortoise to our visit. The puppies are available for adoption!
The third grade students and staff were thrilled to be able to pet the puppies and learn more about how to take care of them appropriately. Third grade teachers and staff are Mrs. Hooley, Mr. Sampson, Mrs. Miller, Mrs. Nomanson, Mrs. Oney, Mrs. McKean (sub for Miss DeYoung), Miss Allender, and Mrs. Tassone.