The following are excerpts from a letter written to Ralph S. Northam, Governor of Virginia, June 13, 2020.
Given that the “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” will be celebrated nationwide Friday, June 19, I wanted to bring to your attention to another date that is worthy of celebration and is unique to Frederick County, Virginia. On Jan. 5, 1863, only five days after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that in addition to Lincoln’s proclamation, while standing on Virginia soil, Union General Robert Milroy issued his own proclamation titled “Freedom To Slaves!” and it was under his command that the “first” slaves were set free.
(Milroy is a native of Rensselaer and many of the Union soldiers under his command came from Jasper County as well.)
While “Juneteenth” commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States when Union General Granger stood on Texas soil and informed everyone that all slaves were free – Jan. 5, 1863, commemorates the date when Milroy informed everyone that all slaves were set free. And, it was in Virginia that the first slaves were literally set free!
The man most responsible for actively freeing those first 5,000 slaves was General Robert H. Milroy. A man who felt so strongly about abolishing slavery that even after the Confederate government placed a $100,000 bounty for his capture — he remained focused on setting the slaves free. A man guided by his Christian faith and belief that God had chosen him as an instrument to eradicate slavery, Milroy cared little about what might happen to him. Without a doubt, General Milroy was willing to lay down his life for those who had for so long cried out to the Lord to be set free from the inhumane bonds of slavery . And, in that, few were his equal.
On January 1, 1863, when President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Milroy, also known as the “Grey Eagle,” was in command of the Union Army then in control of the Winchester/Stephenson, Virginia area. History bears witness that General Milroy was not only the “first” union general to enforce Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — but just five days after Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. General Milroy, an ardent abolitionist, posted his own proclamation “Freedom to Slaves” throughout Winchester and Frederick County. In his zeal and passion to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation — Milroy sent his men from plantation to plantation throughout Frederick County to ensure that every slave knew that they were free. It was by these means — going from plantation to plantation and posting his own proclamation, “Freedom to Slaves,” that Milroy ensured the freeing of all enslaved Virginians throughout Frederick County.
A copy of General Milroy’s Proclamation “Freedom to Slaves” can be found in the War Department Collection of Confederate Records, National Archives.
Milroy ensured the safety of all the runaway slaves from neighboring counties that made their way to Frederick County. And, under General Milroy’s watchful eye, during his six month occupation, over 5,000[10] African Americans were able to rise up from the dust and remove the chains of slavery from their necks that had for so long bound them and depart from the Shenandoah Valley as free men and women — many of whom departed the Shenandoah Valley via the train at Stephenson’s Depot singing songs of freedom and religious hymns.[11]
General Milroy may have suffered a military loss at Stephenson’s Bridge; however, Milroy proved himself to be a man of conviction, courage and patriotism. Above all, he should be remembered for his bravery in freeing African Americans from slavery. General Milroy not only faced opposition from the Confederates but he faced a tremendous amount of opposition from within the Union including other Union officers who did not agree with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Even when the State of Virginia and the Confederate Congress combined their resources and placed a $100,000 reward for Milroy’s capture dead or alive; he remained courageous in his beliefs that the prisoners of slavery should be set free. That’s the battle General Milroy won — the battle on slavery! Wouldn’t it therefore be highly appropriate at this point in time that we pay tribute to both Lt. Col. Snowden Andrews and General Milroy?
My intent is not to glorify General Milroy — only to honor him — and to deepen the understanding of Frederick County, Virginia’s history and legacy, which is so profound.
Needless to say, General Milroy’s efforts to preserve the union and abolish slavery are most admirable. As already mentioned his efforts in preserving the union and emancipation — the Civil War’s greatest legacy — is what Milroy should be remembered for most and in that, few were his equal.
The Grey Eagle: Melissa Widner wrote a fourth grade lesson plan based on the biography of General Milroy that was to be used alone or with the Robert H. Milroy online Historical Records Collection, Jasper County Library, Rensselaer, Indiana. The lesson llan was based on the biography of General Milroy.
According to the “Robert H. Milroy Collection Jasper County Public Library Rensselaer, Indiana”: page 1-2: One day when Milroy was stationed at Cheat Mountain, a young slave came to the Union camp, Camp Summit. His owner, a Rebel soldier, had sent him to fetch supplies. Instead, he had made a break for freedom. Milroy gave the young man, Ben, a last name “Summit” and sent him to his home town of Rensselaer so that his wife Mary could teach him to read and write. Eventually Ben joined the Union Army and became an officer. page 3: He spent the remainder of the war in Tennessee, where he started working to set up government and local help for starving families — former slaves and the wives and children of Union soldiers — many of whom were living in tents outside the larger towns and cities there.
The Grey Eagle, was a man who was willing to lay down his life and fight for the Freedom of those he considered not only as his friends but as his equal — the enslaved African Americans. The “Grey Eagle” truly loved the Slaves as he loved himself. And, there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
To be willing to lay down his life for those enslaved meant that Milroy was willing to place the freedom of the slaves even above his own family.
How fitting that General Milroy was known as the Grey Eagle. Like the American Eagle that adorns the Great Seal of America — General Milroy, the Grey Eagle, was all about “Freedom!”