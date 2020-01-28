DEMOTTE — Charity May (b.1882 d.1971) was the eighth child born to Daniel and Hannah Fairchild, pioneers of DeMotte. She is best known for her long teaching career and generous heart. Like her brothers and sisters she was born in a log cabin under primitive circumstances to a family of 12 children, eight of whom lived to adulthood and continued to work hard to better themselves and become leaders in DeMotte.
The Fairchild House, the lovely brick home Charity May built, is her legacy and stands as a monument to her and her family legacy that has figured so prominently in DeMotte history.
Even in her early years, Charity May showed an aptitude for study. She was a good student. Her fourth grade report card survived the ages, dated 1893/1884, it shows her deportment and grades were A+. As was the accepted norm for that time, in this sparsely populated area, school was held from October till April – 6 months was one term — in a one-room schoolhouse.
The year Charity May began, 1889, a new school had been built with 69 pupils enrolled. The school was located on the corner of Lilly and Walnut Streets – which is now 9th and Halleck, across from where the DeMotte Elementary is located today.
Following in her family’s footsteps, as her uncles and brothers and older sister before her, Charity May began teaching school in 1902 in the Drent School, located not far from where I-65 is today. She was 20 years old.
At that time persons interested in teaching school took a 2-month course and were given a certification test. If they passed, they received a certificate to teach school. No records remain, but Charity May most likely went to Rensselaer for that course, as did her sister Essa several years earlier. As there was no high school in DeMotte at that time, the elementary school taught up to the eighth grade.
Teachers often came from the student population of the rural area in those early years. Charity May was 20 years old when she taught her first year.
Charity May decided she wanted to continue in the teaching profession and enrolled in Valparaiso College as it was called then. The year was 1902.
She was 20 years old. The college did not become Valparaiso University until 1905, the year she finished her studies.
She was enrolled for four terms until 1905, at which time she would have graduated with a teaching degree. However, since Valparaiso University’s records for that period are incomplete, it cannot be determined that she graduated, but it is assumed that she did.
Other Fairchilds who attended Valparaiso College were: Bessie Fairchild, a cousin; Joseph Fairchild’s daughter, both in the teaching Department; brothers, John Franklin, teaching department; and Daniel James, who was enrolled in the pharmacy department.
Charity May taught all of her life until she retired in 1939. All but six years of her teaching career was spent in DeMotte. Those six years she taught in Crown Point, but she was anxious to return.
She enjoyed the teaching profession, was happy with her students and they were happy with her. Many stories of her years as a teacher are remembered and repeated by local town folks who still remember her.
As her teaching career began, life was good. She and her sister Sadie were two ladies who wanted to see the world and since Charity May did not marry until she was 32, and Sadie never married, they were free to travel to many places, near and far.
During those years, in the early 1900’s, train travel was the popular form of travel and they took advantage of their opportunities. Few postcards remain, but one stamped from California reminds family they’ll be home soon and Charity May promises to make a “veal loaf and bake one of her famous cakes” upon her return. The postcard sounds more of a threat in that she says, “You know what a good baker I am,” and she adds “ha ha.”
By the 1940’s, she had visited every state in the Union. When in 1959 Alaska and Hawaii were added to the lower 48, she promised herself she would add those two states to her list. She did visit Alaska in a wheel chair accompanied by an Erwin nephew. She never made it to Hawaii.
To be continued....