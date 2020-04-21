DEMOTTE — John Duda wanted to do something to inspire others while quarantined at home, so he commissioned a local artist to paint a sign for his front yard, which sits just east of St. Rd. 10 on SR 110. Duda said he was feeling helpless while staying home and he wanted something to give people hope.
“I hope it makes somebody else feel good,” he said. “I’m very happy with the sign.”
He went in search of a local artist to paint his sign and he found Lynn Buckmaster from DeMotte. She said signs are not her normal medium for her art, but she thought it was a great idea and she started working on some designs. What she came up with is a sunset scene with subtle coloring of the U.S. flag in the background. The sign simply says, “In this together.”
“John had something I his heart to say,” Buckmaster said. She compiled his thoughts and made painted them into his sign. “He gave me free reign, but he was passionate about this. It was a heartfelt project.”
Duda asked a neighbor to construct the large wooden sign for Buckmaster to paint. She said it took a couple of days to complete, and while she worked on it in Duda’s yard, people passing would honk and wave. “It went up quicker than I thought,” Buckmaster said. Duda had it built and primed, ready for her to work on it, plus he made sure it was close to the ground so it was easier for her to reach. “It was a blessing to work for him,” she said.
“He went to so much time and effort to really encourage others,” she said. “I thought it was awesome. It was my pleasure to help him encourage others.”
Buckmaster has a studio at the Fairchild House in DeMotte, and is currently working from her home. She is making coloring pages for people to bide their time while confined to their homes. Her website is www.buckmasterart.com.
The sign faces west and is large enough to be seen from the road. Honk if you drive by and let Duda know you’re in it with him!