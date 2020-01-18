RENSSELAER — A.S.G. Staffing Inc. is bringing its services to Indiana.
On Thursday, the company, which provides its clients with staffing services, conducted a ribbon-cutting at its newest location in Rensselaer. It will occupy an office in which Farm Credit Services called home before moving to its current location on Drexel Parkway.
The office is just two doors down from Fifth Third Bank at 201 N. Van Rensselaer St.
A family-owned business founded by Chuck Porcelli, A.S.G. has six locations in Illinois, one in Kenosha, Wis., and now Rensselaer.
“It’s been a long-term goal to open in Indiana,” Porcelli said during an open house Thursday at the Rensselaer office.
The company focuses on staffing clients in the light industrial job market, said A.S.G.’s chief operating officer, Tom Turigliatto, and Rensselaer fits that mold.
“There are a lot of growing businesses here,” he said. “The candidate pool is tight as in every market, but the businesses here are always in compliance and they’re always reaching out to the work force. Rensselaer is a great place to raise families. We were impressed with the culture of the community.”
Besides Jasper County, A.S.G. will also provide services to Newton, White, Tippecanoe and Clinton counties in Indiana, and Iroquois County in Illinois.
The office will be managed by Beth Dunlap, who serves as vice president of operations and sales. Turgliatto said enticing Dunlap to move from another staffing service to A.S.G. paved the way for his company to open an office in Rensselaer.
“First and foremost, we’re here because of Beth,” he said. “She’s a great leader. Everybody here respects her, they know her. It’s in very capable hands.”
A.S.G. provides temporary to permanent placement as well as direct hires of employees for manufacturing, warehousing and industrial companies, Dunlap said.
Packers, electricians, welders, general laborers and more are linked with clients by A.S.G.
The company also provides employees with the opportunity to secure a full range of benefits such as 401K plans and health care packages.
The Rensselaer office will be staffed with two employees with hopes of adding one or two more by the end of the year.
For more information about A.S.G. Staffing, visit its website at www.asgstaffing.com. Call Dunlap at 765-775-6020 for office hours and appointments.