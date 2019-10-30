RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services celebrated another year of serving the community Friday, Oct. 25, at the agency’s Annual Luncheon. A room filled with participants from three of the JCCS Senior Center locations enjoyed lunch, entertainment, door prizes and information as the journey of services were highlighted through a musical presentation and skit.
Each year the agency strives to offer an afternoon bringing awareness of the many programs and services provided to the community.
This year’s theme, “Jukebox Journey” brought a 50s musical rendition of songs, with a change in lyrics, to represent the service programs provided at Jasper County Community Services. A room filled with smiles and laughter from the skit that represented time, change and opportunity was displayed through a presentation of information and awareness of JCCS programs. Public Transportation, lunch meals, Section 8 Housing, Energy Assistance and in-home homemaker services, as well as other benefits at each center, took on a a new prospective of time and availability through memorable information and music.
Decorated in the theme of the 50s the center welcomed attendees arriving dressed to fit the era of that time period. The staff from all three Senior Center locations served lunch and provided the entertainment. Familiar songs and enjoyment of the event was evident in the laughter and smiles that filled the center.
“We are blessed with a group of employees that work in various positions within this agency across the county providing teamwork efforts and genuine concern for those we serve,” stated Executive Director, Sharon Colee. Over 44 years of serving the community of Jasper County the agency continues serve people through the three center located in Rensselaer, Remington and DeMotte.
“Working with our employees, and our board of directors is a privilege and an honor as they make possible the mission and purpose this agency serves,” shared Colee.