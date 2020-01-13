DEMOTTE — Local college student Jessica Frazier will soon be working for "the Mouse" as an intern at Disney World in Orlando. Frazier has visited the many worlds of Disney with her family, and working at the famous resort has been her dream.
Frazier is a senior, taking online courses through Vincennes University, majoring in Business Management. Her job at Disney will start her at the bottom, but she hopes to work her way up into management before her internship is over. She will start at Disney working in food service as a server.
"I'm so excited," Frazier said of the upcoming internship. "The magic of Disney makes people so happy and I wanted to do that too." She heard about the Disney internships in a casual conversation, and she knew immediately that was something she wanted to try for, so she sent in her application.
The process to become a Disney intern took about two months, and when she received the call that she had gotten in, she said there were screams and tears of happiness. Her dream job begins on Jan. 27, and she'll intern through July.
She'll room with five other girls also doing internships at the amusement parks and resorts. She will work five days a week while continuing to finish her final courses through Vincennes.
"I never imagined I'd be doing this," she said. She's also interested in the Disney Cruise Line and is hoping to become a part of the organization.
Jessica is the daughter of Jason Frazier and Leslie Gilmore-Mershon.