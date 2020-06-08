WHEATFIELD — In a usual year, the seniors and their parents gather a night or two before graduation for the annual Senior Scholarships Awards night. In recent years, the night has been a video montage in the auditorium. With the continuing impact of the COVID virus, this year's presentations were made online. The seniors awards, recognitions and scholarships were announced and presented to them along with their diplomas at the graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
According to the KVHS guidance staff, Kankakee Valley High School seniors received nearly $1.4 million in scholarships this year. What follows is a list of the various scholarships awarded and their recipients.
The following earned community or memorial scholarships. Adolpho Egure received the Belstra Milling Scholarship, Sarah Groen received the Brian Berg Memorial Scholarship, Kristy Kohlhagen received the Ceres Solutions Scholarship, Audry Wright earned the College Board Opportunity Scholarship and Alyssa Hernandez received the Craig Blann Memorial Scholarship.
Earning scholarships from the DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary were Emerald Barbee, Emmagrace Biernat, MaKayla Chittenden, Kylee Geeve, Sara Groen and Nolan McKim. DeMotte American Legion and Sons of the Legion Post #440 Scholarships went to Emmagrace Biernat, Alyssa Hernandez, Karissa Murray, Trenten Thomas and Audry Wright. Olivia Arnold and Nolan McKim earned the DeMotte-Kankakee Valley Rotary Club Scholarships while Hanna Gutwein received the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Scholarship. Kylee Geeve was honored with the Devin Josef Dorn Memorial Scholarship.
Recipients of the Dr. Cecil E. & Gladys Johnson Memorial Scholarships were Emmagrace Biernat Audrey Birch, Keelie Cantwell, MaKayla Chittenden, Alyssa Dermody, Grace Kerulis, Karissa Murray, Cameryn O'Brien, Mya Przybylski, Levi Reno, Kirstyn Rentschler, Alexandra Saxon, Irelynn Solomey and Kailee Webster.
Joseph Novosel received the Educational License Plate Scholarship, Richard Fraticelli earned the First Trust Credit Union Scholarship for a Bachelor's Degree and Madisyn DeKock received the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Scholarship. Courtney Sizemore will receive the George & Harriet Korelis Roofing Scholarship and Audry Wright was awarded the Gleaner Life Insurance Scholarship.
Grace Pampel Scholarships went to Alyssa Dermody, Grace Kerulis, Kristy Kohlhagen, Mya Przybylski and Irelynn Solomey. Gianna Reyes was awarded both the Hagan Foundation Scholarship and the Horatio Alger Association National Scholarship. Olivia Arnold won the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police Scholarship.
The James W. and Betty Dye Foundation Scholarships were awarded to Audrey Birch, Kylee Geeve, Elijah Gott, Levi Reno, Alexandra Saxon, Reece Wangen and Kailee Webster. Lyriel Steinberg received the Jasper County REMC Bruce and Sharon Nesius Scholarship while Hanna Gutwein was awarded the Jasper County Republican Women Organization Scholarship and Alyssa Dermody earned the Jessica Memorial Scholarship.
Kristy Kohlhagen received the Jasper County Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Jasper County 4H Senior Scholarship, the Jasper County Retired Iron Club Scholarship and the Belstra Milling Senior FFA Scholarship.
Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Booster Scholarships went to MaKayla Chittenden, Nolan McKim and Olivia Arnold. Chittenden also received the scholarship from the Kankakee Valley High School Chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions.
The Kankakee Valley High School Senior FFA Scholarship went to Allexis Moore while the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association Scholarships went to Paige Trosper and Lyriel Steinberg. Tristan Pyzynski was awarded the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship, and Karissa Murray and Hanna Gutwein were named the first and second alternates for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Kendall Cacich received the Mitch Daniels Early Graduation Scholarship.
Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships went to Morgen Tillema, Lyriel Steinberg and Grace Stine while Robert E. Rainsberger Scholarships went to Kylee Geeve and Abigail VanderMeer. Emily Eriks received the Sam Agent Memorial Scholarship, Krysta Page was awarded the Taylor Cavinder Memorial Scholarship and Karissa Murray earned the Valparaiso Elks Lodge #500 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest.
The Wheatfield American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship went to Madey Flick and the Wheatfield American Legion and Sons of the Legion Post #406 Scholarship went to Grace Kerulis. The Wheatfield Alumni Association Scholarships were awarded to Madey Flick, Kylee Geeve and Cameryn O'Brien, and the Wheatfield American Legionnaires Scholarship went to Irelynn Solomey.
The Wheatfield Lions Club Outstanding Band Member Scholarships went to Morgen Tillema and Richard Fraticelli and the Wheatfield Lions Club Outstanding Choir Member Scholarships went to Allysen Anderson and Brandon Orquiola. MaKayla Chittendon, Elijah Gott, Halle Gutwein and Reece Wangen received the Wilbert Hamstra Scholarships.
Earning scholarships from Colleges or Universities were many others. Sara Groen received the Grace College Faculty Scholarship, Morgen Tillema received both the Indiana State University Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Indiana State University Fine Arts Scholarship, Eduardo Anguiano earned the Indiana University Bloomington Groups Scholars Scholarship, and Gianna Reyes earned the Indiana University Bloomington Hudson & Holland Scholarship.
Earning scholarships from Indiana University Northwest were Alexandra Saxon, Kailee Webster, Samantha Martin, Emily Eriks and Abigail Robinson. Cameryn O'Brien was awarded the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Chancellor's Scholarship, Micah Adams received the Liberty University Academic Scholarship and Lyriel Steinberg earned the Manchester University Music Scholarship and Manchester University Dean's Scholarship.
Earning Purdue University West Lafayette Presidential Scholarships were Hanna Gutwein, Alexandra Seneczko and Reece Wangen. Madisyn DeKock was awarded the Purdue University Fort Wayne Academic Scholarship, Beau DeYoung received the Purdue University Northwest Honors College Scholarship and Audry Wright earned the Purdue University Northwest Concurrent Enrollment Program Scholarship.
Amber Evans earned the University of Saint Francis Founders Scholarship, Madey Flick received the Trine University Ketner School of Business Presidential Scholarship and the Trine University Hoosier Girls State Scholarship, and Nicholas Pearson was awarded the Trine University Academic Scholarship.
Halle Gutwein received a University of Southern Indiana Athletic Scholarship, Ella Wagner was awarded the Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship Valparaiso University Brown & Gold Award Valparaiso University Alumni Fund Award, Alexandrea Yuratovac earned the Valparaiso University Honors Scholarship and both Emily Koontz and Madison Mehok earned Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarships.