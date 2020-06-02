DEMOTTE — Keener Fire was called to a structure fire Monday morning, around 11:20 a.m. at a dairy farm south of DeMotte. Hay inside an open structure was burning and smoke could be seen rising into the air.
After arriving on the scene, firefighters quickly called for mutual aide from five area fire departments, Wheatfield, Rensselaer, Hebron, Lake Township and Lincoln Township. The firefighters also had help from the dairy farm employees and their equipment.
It took about four hours to bring the fire under control and Keener firefighters were on the scene for five hours, using an estimated 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
In a Facebook post, Keener Fire stated, "Special thanks to all the mutual aid departments, DeMotte Police dispatchers, EMA Director Karen Wilson, McDonald's and Subway for burgers, fries and sandwiches and Family Express for water."