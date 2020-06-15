WHEATFIELD — Nearly 250 eighth-graders still were able to hear their names pronounced by Kankakee Valley Middle School Assistant Principal Bill Ridley as being promoted to high school, although, as with many things lately, it was done on video.
The "Promotion Ceremony" was released just after school ended to the KVMS FaceBook page and is archived there for viewing.
The recorded ceremony opened with a highly appropriate quote from Dr. Seuss that states "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain's waiting, so . . . get on your way!"
Assistant Principal Joshua Pearman then made some opening remarks about the leadership and resiliency shown by this class and how they should still be celebrated and commemorated even though it couldn't be in person. He also then presented the list of students who earned the Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, reading a commemorative letter from the White House.
Achieving that high honor were Pod 81 students Darin Adams, Julie Arellano, Emma Bell, Lillian Belstra, Sarah Biedron, Gabrielle Broadaway, Tori Connor, Sabrina Cantwell, Noah Chicki, Eli Deardorff, Jimmy DeJesus, Victoria DiRienzo, Ethan Ehrhardt, Lily Jones, Riley Kain, Jade McDonald, Justin Nabors, Ava Pearson, Neveah Phelan, Nikki Reed, Avarie Rondeau, Braiden Runyon, Allison Rushmore, Morgan Smith, Juliet Starr and Logan Thoreson.
In Pod 82, the students receiving this honor were Matthew Antczak, Sophia Barlog, Jayla Barrera, Adalynn Blake, Chloe Boer, Addison Boone, Elizabeth Capps, Ella Carden, Addyson Daniels, Ava Donnowitz, Anai Garcia-Barajas, Colleen Grafton, Kaitlyn Kapella, Ethan Kelly, Reno Klauer, Jack LaVelle, Kassidy Lewis, Emily Miller, Harlynn Mincy, Alexandra Palmquist, Sydney Rose, Abigail Salaz, Josephine Short, Elyse Starr, Brooke Swart, Paityn Thomas, Ava Trainor and Audrianna Wilson.
The Robert Tillema Congeniality Award was then presented by Pod 82 Science Teacher Tom Sparks. Four students in the eighth grade are nominated by their teachers each year as having shown congeniality to their peers, their teachers and all others. Those four are then voted on by their fellow students with the top vote-getter receiving the award. Nominated this year were Addison Boone and Jeremiah Jones by the Pod 82 teachers and Ethan Ehrhardt and Jayda Przybylski by the Pod 81 teachers. Addison Boone was the recipient.
Guidance Counselor Stephenie Niewoehner presented the Roland Martin Memorial Award to the eighth-grader that most represents the qualities of citizenship, scholarship and leadership. The award, named in honor of the former teacher and assistant principal who passed away in 1997, went to Emma Bell of Pod 81.
Both major awards are sponsored by the Wheatfield Lions Club and the recipients receive a plaque and cash award from the organization. Their names are also inscribed on permanent plaques that remain at the school.
Ridley then read the list of promoted students from each Pod, as their picture appeared on the screen.
Principal Guy Skrobul pronounced the Class of 2024 as being promoted to the high school with these words of wisdom, "Use this summer to refresh and renew as you start to focus on how you are going to succeed at the next level. This promotion is just a step in your journey."