WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Intermediate School Principal John Shank will retire after 43 years as an educator for the school district. He was the first assistant principal at DeMotte Elementary School, and the first and only principal for the intermediate school, which opened in 2000.
He began his career as a sixth grade teacher in 1972 at DeMotte Elementary. In 1979-1980, he taught fifth grade. The following school year, he taught fifth grade for half a day, then was assistant principal the rest of the day. Another teacher, who only wanted to work part time taught the class the second half of the day.
A graduate of St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and a lifetime resident of the city, Shank started and ended his career with KV.
When the new intermediate school opened in 2000, he took the position as principal. He said when he left teaching, he missed the close relationship he had with the students. “It’s not the same as principal, but there are many more kids to interact with,” he said.
Over the years, he said, he enjoyed calling parents with positive news about their child. He said most parents expected a call from the principal to be bad news. He especially enjoyed making those phone calls during the shut down, which began in mid-March. He asked teachers to send him names of their students who were “knocking it out of the ball park” during the distance learning days.
“There’s no ego attached when I say I’m the principal. I use the title for good, positive things,” he said. He called himself the “oldest fossil in the valley.”
“Forty-eight years is the record,” he said for working for the corporation. “Seems like not that long ago I was a young scared teacher.”
At the intermediate school, Shank began the annual Veterans Day program in 2001. He said the elementary students have grandparents day, but they couldn’t do that at the intermediate school, which is for fourth and fifth grades. One of the teachers proposed having a Veterans Day program and the children could invite grandparents to it. The program is always well attended, and he said, they’ve had a steady number of veterans attend throughout the years.
Shank said the teachers and support personnel are the ones in the “trenches,” and he needs them more than they need him. “My philosophy is every job in the school is important. We have wonderful people at the intermediate school. You can tell they love kids,” he said.
“I’ll miss seeing the kids every day and the people I work with,” he said. His plan is to retire with Aug. 7 his last day, but he has offered to stick around and help his replacement. He may also volunteer at the schools as well.
His plans are for he an his wife, Linda, to do some traveling and he wants to put more time into his position as music director for his church, St. Augustine in Rensselaer, which he has done since 1979. He enjoys playing the organ, and has offered to do so for some of his former students’ weddings and sadly, some of their funerals. He was also involved with church music at St. Cecelia’s in DeMotte and Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield.
In 2009, Shank had open heart surgery, and again in 2013. He planned to retire in 2019, but he met new incoming Superintendent Don Street, and decided he’d like to work with him. Street said Shank helped him many times over this last year. “I’ve asked him for suggestions and advice,” Street said. “He is a classy, outstanding professional person. He’ll be missed for sure.”
As principal, Shank worked with interns who are now principals at the elementary schools. Wheatfield Elementary Principal Cathy Vollmer and DeMotte Elementary Principal Chris Richie interned under Shank before moving to other schools in the district.
Vollmer said, “I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Shank as a teacher, his assistant principal at KVIS, and now a principal at Wheatfield Elementary. When I think about what I have learned from Mr. Shank, here are some qualities about him I admire and I hope that I have been able to model, too. He is generous of the time he gives all kids he has taught or lead as a principal, and the same applies to all colleagues during his 48-year career at KV.
“He always will sit down and help anyone, or just listen. Teachers and fellow administrators have come to talk with him, and he has always been open to what any parent has to say. If we need help with any issue, John listens and helps unconditionally. He is the ‘go to’ at KV. Throughout the years working with John, I so admire his accomplishments and know that he would accept my compliments and those of others with a humble heart. His humility is recognized by everyone just as much as his genuine passion for the value of education. He will be greatly missed.”
Richie said, “It's been a pleasure to learn from and work with John Shank. I completed my administrative internship under his direction during the fall of 2009. I worked under John as assistant principal of KVIS for a short time before becoming principal of DeMotte Elementary School. Everyone at Kankakee Valley Schools has benefited from the leadership and integrity John has displayed over his career. John has been a long time friend of myself and many others; he will be missed.”
Shank said he was influenced by a number of people. Iran Floyd, who has been the superintendent for KV seven times, encouraged him to be a principal. Fred Rossmanith, the first principal at DeMotte Elementary School, was a “wonderful man and a phenomenal mentor.” Former school board member John Herrema also encouraged him through the years. “There were numerous other people along the way,” he said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to go to other places, but staying was the smartest thing I’ve done,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it any differently.”