Due to the Covid-19 (Corona Virus) Northwest Indiana Community Action has mandated the closure of all congregate meal sites in Area I counties of Indiana. This affects Jasper County Community Services’ Senior Centers in Rensselaer, Remington and the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte.
This decision is based upon prevention and for health and safety concerns.
Effective Monday, March 16, all Senior Center Nutrition sites will be closed to congregate meal services, events and all activities.
The meal program that offers a daily lunch, Monday through Friday has been approved at this time for curb side, “drive through” distribution of a hot lunch meal beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 20. This will take place between 11:30 a.m. and noon. There will be alternative meal opportunities in the weeks to follow. This closing is projected to be for 3 to 4 weeks.
For those 60 and over, continue the meal reservation process of calling the center that you would normally attend by 9 a.m. the day before to reserve a meal. A meal donation of $2 is appreciated. This distribution process will allow limited individual contact for staff, volunteers and participants for everyone’s protection.
Public transportation will operate as normal during regular service hours, Monday – Friday. All senior center nutrition site offices will be accepting phone calls for any clarification or concerns.
Remington Senior Center: 219-261-2228
Rensselaer Senior Center: 219-866-4333
Fase Senior Center -DeMotte: 219-987-7909
Administration and Transportation Office for Jasper County Community Services: 219-866-8071
Please visit the Jasper County website and Facebook for updates.
Facebook: Jasper County community Services, Inc.
Jasper County Community Services is focusing to make sure the safety and well-being of our participants, clients and staff is of the highest consideration in our decisions and operations.