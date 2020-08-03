RENSSELAER ― Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) made history last week as they held their first-ever virtual Annual Meeting. The local electric cooperative has been in business since 1938 and has had an Annual Meeting of the members for 81 years.
CEO Bryan Wasburn commented, “The pandemic has forced us to find new ways of doing business and serving our members. Having a virtual Annual Meeting was the safest way for us to keep our obligations to our membership.”
The 20-minute meeting was streamed online through the co-op’s website on the same communication platform that the governor is using in his weekly briefings. Members were able to go to the website, click the link and view the meeting.
Aside from reporting on the cooperative’s stable financial position, Washburn announced that the cooperative will be pursuing the goal to provide members with Internet services. “There are many details to work out and we will be making a more formal announcement of our plans after they are finalized in the first quarter of 2021.”
During the meeting, incumbent candidates Kerry Miller and JoAnn McElfresh were announced as retaining their seats on the board of directors. Mark Kingma, of DeMotte, was announced as the incoming director to replace retiring director Ken DeYoung. DeYoung sat on the board for 21 years and was thanked on-camera for his service to the membership. He expressed his appreciation to the membership for their support during his tenure.
After the meeting was adjourned, additional bill credits were drawn from the registration cards that were turned in by members at the headquarters that day. Bill credit winners included Richard Pitstick, Lames Lolkema, Brad Severs, Gordon Conway, David King, Ruth Paulsen, William Miller, Phyllis Byroad, John Zmuda, Glenda Jordan, Richard Shide, Daniel Phegley, Kyle Kohlhagen, Shirley Wireman, Walter Nagle Jr, Jeff Wood, Richard Kohlhagen, Lisbeth Kurnik and Don Brandenburg.
Washburn continued, “Our co-op has faced many challenges in the past due to wars, rations, shortages, political decisions and storm damage. We are always able to overcome obstacles to serve our members. This was one more success in a long line of successes.”
About Jasper County REMC
The Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) was formed in 1938 and is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer. This Touchstone Energy cooperative serves over 9,000 meters across almost 1,200 miles of line in Jasper, Newton, White, Starke, Pulaski and Porter counties. The goal of the cooperative is to provide their members with reliable electric service at the lowest cost possible.