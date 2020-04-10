PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 2 in Porter County between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 for two intersection improvements starting Monday, April 20, at 6 a.m.
Crews will be completing an intersection improvement project at C.R. 500 W and constructing a new roundabout at C.R. 100 S. This closure will impact 12.6 miles of road, with access for local traffic only. The road will be closed to through traffic until the end of August.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 30, I-65 and U.S. 231.
Local traffic should stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
